Nottingham Forest promoted to Premier League after 23 years

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

Nottingham Forest secured promotion back to the English Premier League after 23 years with a 1-0 win against Huddersfield, according to Anadolu Agency.

Playing at the Wembley stadium, Levi Colwill's own goal in the 43rd minute sent Nottingham Forest into the top flight of the English football.

The Reds joined the Championship title winner Fulham and second-place finisher Bournemouth as the other promoted club.