    Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds 246,000 across Pakistan

    12.07.2020 [11:24]

    Baku, July 12, AZERTAC

    According to the report of local Baghi TV, the spread of Coronavirus continues in Pakistan, with 65 deaths having taken place in the last 24 hours.

    The number of confirmed cases of corona in Pakistan has reached 246,351 while the total number of deaths has reached 5,123.

    According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operations Center on Corona virus, 2,752 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, with 85,991 in Punjab, 126,368 in Sindh and 29,775 cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 11,128 in Balochistan, 1,630 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 13,927 in Islamabad and 1,532 in Azad Kashmir.

