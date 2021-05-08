  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China tops 300 mln

    08.05.2021 [18:40]

    Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

    More than 308 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday, according to Xinhua.

    The new tally came as worldwide COVID-19 cases passed 150 million and Asia emerges as the hardest-hit region.

    China has been promoting vaccination among the public to build an immune barrier.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China tops 300 mln
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.05.2021 [13:05]
    11 killed in Kazan school shooting
    11.05.2021 [10:35]
    Japan lower house passes referendum law revision
    10.05.2021 [14:31]
    Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
    10.05.2021 [10:27]
    Turkey to have combat jet engine operational by 2023
    Number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China tops 300 mln