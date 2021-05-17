  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 658,000 in past day, WHO reports

    17.05.2021 [10:45]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    More than 658,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 162.17 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, according to TASS.

    As of 16:02 Moscow time on May 16, as many as 162,177,376 novel coronavirus cases and 3,364,178 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 658,585 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,034.

    The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

    Southeast Asia accounts for more than a half of the COVID-19 daily tally (327,745 cases). Next are North and South America (211,264) and Europe (76,828).

    The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (32,574,504), India (24,684,077), Brazil (15,519,525), France (5,769,839), Turkey (5,106,862), Russia (4,940,245), the United Kingdom (4,448,855), Italy (4,153,374), Spain (3,598,452), Germany (3,593,434), Argentina (3,269,466), and Colombia (3,084,460).

    The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (579,664), Brazil (432,628), India (270,284), Mexico (220,159), the United Kingdom (127,675), Italy (124,063), Russia (115,871), France (106,778), Germany (86,096), Colombia (80,250), Spain (79,281), and Iran (76,633).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 658,000 in past day, WHO reports
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.05.2021 [17:46]
    Turkey to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday
    16.05.2021 [17:42]
    Turkey registers over 11,400 more COVID-19 cases
    16.05.2021 [16:00]
    China's probe lands on Mars
    16.05.2021 [11:34]
    Kangtai Biological's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China
    Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 658,000 in past day, WHO reports