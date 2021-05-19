Number of Nar 4G users ramps up in regions

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

In virtue of the deference paid to the regions, Nar’s 4G users has increased by 42% in the regions during the first quarter of 2021. This was due to the increase in the number of Nar base stations, the renovation of sales and service centers in the regions along with the capital, affordable tariffs and packages, as well as more convenient and accessible customer service through the ‘Nar +’ application.

The mobile operator, which always aims to satisfy the needs of its customers, has installed about 30 new base stations in the regions in the first quarter of 2021. Along with the capital, the improvement of the network in the regions has further increased the use of uninterrupted and high-speed Internet by Nar subscribers. With a large network of over 8740 base stations, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.