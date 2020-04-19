  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

    19.04.2020 [15:02]

    Baku, April 19, AZERTAC

    Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.

    Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.

    Egypt has imposed a night curfew since March 25 and will halt public transport on Monday during a public holiday in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.04.2020 [13:31]
    COVID-19 in Ukraine: 141 dead, 5,449 cases, 343 new infections
    18.04.2020 [16:09]
    Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 36,700
    18.04.2020 [13:44]
    Light aircraft crashes in Russia’s Far East
    18.04.2020 [11:44]
    Kyrgyzstan confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, 506 in total
    Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000