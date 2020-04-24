  • HOMEPAGE
    Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 5,849 over past day

    24.04.2020 [14:50]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 5,849 over the past 24 hours, reaching 68,622 in all regions of the county, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, according to TASS.

    The growth rate does not exceed 10% for the third day in a row.

    "A total of 68,622 coronavirus cases (+9.3%) have been recorded in 85 regions of Russia. Over the past 24 hours, 677 people have been discharged after recovering, the total number of recoveries is 5,568. Sixty coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 615," the crisis center said. It noted that 2,697 new patients (46.1%) had no symptoms.

    The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow has risen by 2,957 over the past day reaching 36,897.

