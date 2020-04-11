  • HOMEPAGE
    Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan reached 694

    11.04.2020 [11:18]

    Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

    As of 10 a.m. on 11 April, the number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan reached 694, according to AKI press.

    The Health Ministry confirmed 25 new cases of coronavirus by this morning.

    The Tashkent-based Virology Research Institute currently admitted 104 patients, 28 of whom have pneumonia and 8 are in serious conditions. The institute of epidemiology, microbiology and infectious diseases in Tashkent is treating another 108 patients, five of whom are in serious condition.

    42 patients have recovered and 3 have died so far.

