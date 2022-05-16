Nyck De Vries delighted to secure Berlin E-prix victory for Mercedes

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries looked overcome with emotion as he bounced back from some disappointing performances to win the second race of the 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix double-header in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, according to Eurosport.

After winning the first race of Season 8 in Riyadh, De Vries has failed to replicate the form of his Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne, finishing higher than P10 just once in the subsequent races – at the Mexico City E-Prix in Round 3.

The Season 7 champion’s hopes of a second successive title seemed to be fading as he languished behind his title rivals, most notably Vandoorne who leaves this weekend top of the Drivers’ Championship after back-to-back podiums.

And De Vries admitted after the race he had to execute a near-perfect performance due to the strength of his challengers and amidst some recent poor results.

Reigning champion De Vries’ victory came at the scene of his Season 7 title triumph, with Mortara following 2.5s back as Saturday's windy conditions made way for weekend-high temperatures.

Vandoorne made it two Mercedes-EQ-run Silver Arrow 02 cars on the podium and three Mercedes-EQ powertrains in the top three. The Belgian's third-placed finish also extended his silverware streak to three races. Lucas di Grassi (ROKiT Venturi Racing) came home fourth to extend that to four Mercedes-powered cars in the top four in a dominant outing on home soil.

Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) wound up a battling fifth after a race-long back-and-forth between the Dutchman, Antonio Folix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH), who finished in sixth and a gaggle of cars behind all fighting to maximise their points haul as Season 8 passed its half-way stage.

Oliver Rowland (Mahindra Racing) made good progress from 10th at the outset to an eventual seventh - the Yorkshireman running as high as fifth at one stage. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team's Andre Lotterer finished in eighth position, not quite able to capitalise on practice and qualifying pace.

Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) crossed the line in ninth, just ahead of fellow title challenger Mitch Evans [Jaguar TCS Racing] who took the final point in 10th.

After eight races and at the halfway point in Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Vandoorne is top of the Drivers' standings running on 111 points, with Mortara moving into second on 99 points and Vergne now third, a further four points back.

Mercedes-EQ sit atop the Teams' standings on 176 points, with ROKiT Venturi Racing next on 148 points.

Round 9 in the biggest-ever 16-race calendar is the Jakarta E-Prix on 4 June, the first time the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has raced in Indonesia.