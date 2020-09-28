  • HOMEPAGE
    OIC condemns repeated provocations and aggression by Armenian military forces against Azerbaijan

    28.09.2020 [21:09]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Armenia`s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

    "The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with deep concern the aggression by the Republic of Armenian forces against the Republic of Azerbaijan’s forces in several locations on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, violating the ceasefire and leaving behind civilian casualties," the OIC said in a statement.

    "While the OIC strongly condemns repeated provocations and aggression by the military forces of the Republic of Armenia, it renews its solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan and recalls the relevant resolutions and decisions of the OIC and the United Nations Security Council."

    The OIC called for the full and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and for dialogue to reach a political solution to the conflict between the two countries based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders.

    AZERTAG.AZ :OIC condemns repeated provocations and aggression by Armenian military forces against Azerbaijan
