    OIC to hold extraordinary meeting for foreign ministers via videoconference

    21.04.2020 [14:36]

    Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

    The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting for foreign ministers on Wednesday via videoconference, Anadolu Agency reports.

    In a statement, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said: "Upon Turkey’s initiative, an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers will be held via videoconference on 22nd April 2020."

    The ministry further noted "strengthening cooperation and coordination between the OIC members within the framework of combating COVID-19 as well as joint steps to be taken" are to be addressed at the meeting.

    AZERTAG.AZ :OIC to hold extraordinary meeting for foreign ministers via videoconference
