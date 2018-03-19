    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    OPEC Secretary General pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

    19.03.2018 [21:36]

    Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

    Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    Mohammad Barkindo then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

    AZERTAG.AZ :OPEC Secretary General pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.03.2018 [10:31]
    Azerbaijan, Romania discuss cooperation in field of economy
    16.03.2018 [11:28]
    PM Yildirim: Turkey will continue carrying out joint international projects with Azerbaijan
    14.03.2018 [14:58]
    President Rouhani: Development of stability and security in Azerbaijan is considered as Iran's stability and security
    14.03.2018 [13:35]
    Ambassador: “Malaysia regards Azerbaijan as an important partner in Caucasus region and Islamic world”
    OPEC Secretary General pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs OPEC Secretary General pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs OPEC Secretary General pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs