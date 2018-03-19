OPEC Secretary General pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Mohammad Barkindo then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.