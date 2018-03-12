OPEC Secretary General to visit Baku

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo will be visiting Baku on March 17-19, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said. The visit will feature discussions on the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and OPEC and ways of strengthening relations as part of the OPEC+ agreement.

