    OPEC Secretary General to visit Baku

    12.03.2018 [14:51]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo will be visiting Baku on March 17-19, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said.

    The visit will feature discussions on the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and OPEC and ways of strengthening relations as part of the OPEC+ agreement.

