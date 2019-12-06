    • / ECONOMY

    OPEC countries reach consensus on deal

    06.12.2019 [16:47]

    Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

    OPEC countries have reached a consensus on a deal on cutting oil production at the ministerial meeting on Thursday and plan to continue negotiations on Friday, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud told reporters, according to TASS.

    "We have reached an agreement with all OPEC members," he said. "We always have an agreement among OPEC members," he added.

    The energy minister noted that the reached agreement will be further discussed in the OPEC+ format on Friday. He said the OPEC ministerial meeting was successful.

    At the same time, Saudi Arabia's energy minister did not disclose the details of the deal reached at the meeting on Thursday, saying that it should be first discussed at the OPEC+ meeting on Friday.

