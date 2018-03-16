    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    OSCE: Azerbaijan contributing to regional stability

    16.03.2018 [19:58]

    Baku, March 16, AZERTAC 

    The London-based Emerging Europe website has published an article headlined “OSCE: Azerbaijan contributing to regional stability”.

    The article reads: “The existence of a stable economic route along the New Silk Road is a common goal of all countries participating in the initiative, and Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to this its progress. These were the words of president of Giorgi Tsereteli, president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, who was speaking in Baku, the Azerbaijan capital, at conference of the Silk Road Support Group.

    Over the course of the two-day forum, which took part from March 13-14, the members of the OSCE’s parliamentary assembly discussed the cooperation among parliaments of the Silk Road’s economic, transport and logistic infrastructure.

    “Economic projects are an integral part of OSCE activities,” said Mr Tsereteli. “The situation in the world economy requires close cooperation of countries to counter existing challenges. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is an ideal example of a corridor between the East and the West, and this kind of project plays a huge role in terms of building economic bridges between countries.”

    Azerbaijan created the Silk Road Support Group in order to boost its influence as a key location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. The primary role of this group is to promote transport corridors, facilitate trade and transport procedures and protect the free and safe movement of people, goods, services and investments.

    The New Silk Road project – also known as One Belt, One Road – is a global Chinese initiative to boost global trade which now encompasses around 40 countries.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :OSCE: Azerbaijan contributing to regional stability
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.03.2018 [21:07]
    Prime minister: Azerbaijan has increased its military spending by 13.5-fold over recent years
    16.03.2018 [17:41]
    Senate president: Paraguay is keen to develop relations with Azerbaijan
    16.03.2018 [10:54]
    Global Baku Forum discusses goals and consequences of separatist politics
    16.03.2018 [10:05]
    Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall: Romania clearly supports Southern Gas Corridor project
    OSCE: Azerbaijan contributing to regional stability