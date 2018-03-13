OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group`s international conference kicks off in Baku

Baku, March 13, AZEAC

An international conference of the Silk Road Support Group of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has started in Baku. The conference on the theme “The role of parliamentarians in boosting economic co-operation and cultural ties along the Silk Road”, is co-organized by the Milli Majlis and the OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group.

Opening the conference, Azerbaijani MP, vice president of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev said the event will feature several panel meetings on the strengthening of economic and trade relations, facilitation of transport and logistics procedures, and promotion of cultural exchange and dialogue.

The conference will adopt Baku Declaration.

The OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group was established on the initiative of Azerbaijan. Initially consisting of 17 countries, the group now has 22 member states.