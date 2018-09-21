OSCE PA president: Parliament played its role in transforming Azerbaijan into key country in the region

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

“Following its predecessor the modern Azerbaijani parliament also contributed to transforming Azerbaijan into an important country in the region,” said President of the OSCE PA George Tsereteli as he addressed a solemn meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament in Baku.

“The first parliament in Azerbaijan was founded a hundred years ago. The history showed the parliament`s loyalty to the development and prosperity of the Azerbaijani nation. When we take a look at this history we see that it is of great importance not only historically but also for the future. The founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic contributed to the establishment of the modern Azerbaijan, development of various areas and the strengthening of the economic sovereignty,” Tsereteli underlined.

“When we stand under the shade of the Flame Towers we can feel the heritage of Azerbaijan and see the achievements made by the country throughout its history of independence,” the OSCE PA president added.