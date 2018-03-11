Baku, March 11, AZERTAC President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit. George Tsereteli and his wife Eka Tsereteli were welcomed by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Bahar Muradova at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

AZERTAG.AZ : OSCE PA president arrives in Azerbaijan

