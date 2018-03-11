OSCE PA president arrives in Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
11.03.2018 [10:27]
Baku, March 11, AZERTAC
President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.
George Tsereteli and his wife Eka Tsereteli were welcomed by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Bahar Muradova at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
