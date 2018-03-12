OSCE PA president visits National Parliament of Azerbaijan

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli has visited National Parliament of Azerbaijan to meet Deputy Speaker, head of Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Bahar Muradova.

Mrs. Muradova highlighted the country`s cooperation with the international organizations, as well as with the OSCE. She noted the country was interested in further developing this cooperation.

The Deputy Speaker stressed the importance of current environment for dialogue and cooperation.

George Tsereteli highlighted his visit to Azerbaijan.

They stressed the importance of the fact that the first international session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Silk Road Support Group will be held in Baku on March 13 and noted that it will contribute to the strengthening of cooperation.