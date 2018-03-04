    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    OSCE/ ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission recommends deployment of Election Observation Mission for upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan

    04.03.2018 [14:25]

    Baku, March 4, AZERTAC

    Following an invitation from the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan to observe the 11 April 2018 presidential election, and in accordance with its mandate, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) undertook a Needs Assessment Mission (NAM) to Baku from 21 to 22 February 2018.

    In its report on results of the visit, NAM recommended the deployment of an Election Observation Mission for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

    The NAM included Alexander Shlyk, Head of ODIHR Election Department, Ana Rusu, ODIHR Senior Election Adviser, and Radivoje Grujić, ODIHR Election Adviser. The ODIHR NAM was joined by Iryna Sabashuk, Head of Administration for Election Observation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

    The purpose of the mission was to assess the pre-election environment and the preparations for the election. NAM held meetings with officials from state institutions and the election administration, as well as representatives of political parties, media, civil society and international community in Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :OSCE/ ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission recommends deployment of Election Observation Mission for upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.03.2018 [12:27]
    Moroccan Minister pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev's grave in Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs
    03.03.2018 [21:54]
    Chairman of Nakhchivan`s Supreme Assembly participates in subbotnik
    03.03.2018 [17:00]
    Italian officials show keen interest in studying Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism
    02.03.2018 [22:53]
    President Ilham Aliyev sets up State Commission to tackle consequences of health center fire
    OSCE/ ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission recommends deployment of Election Observation Mission for upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan