    OSCE monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

    06.08.2019 [13:30]

    Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has conducted a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the direction of Azerbaijan`s Fuzuli district.

    According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.

    On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

    On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghennadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic.

