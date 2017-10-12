OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
Baku, October 12, AZERTAC
In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the line of contact of troops located in Azerbaijan`s Gazakh district.
According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.
On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Simon Tiller and Ghenadie Petrica.
On the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenian troops, the monitoring was carried out by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mikhail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic.
