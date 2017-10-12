    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

    12.10.2017 [16:40]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the line of contact of troops located in Azerbaijan`s Gazakh district.

    According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.

    On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Simon Tiller and Ghenadie Petrica.

    On the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenian troops, the monitoring was carried out by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mikhail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic.

    AZERTAG.AZ :OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
    12.10.2017 [11:30]
    Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
    12.09.2017 [18:57]
    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops
    11.09.2017 [11:01]
    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops
    OSCE to hold monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops
    30.08.2017 [12:40]
    OSCE to hold monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops
    Other news in this section
    12.10.2017 [19:14]
    Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises VIDEO
    12.10.2017 [18:44]
    Azerbaijan, US discuss prospects for military cooperation
    12.10.2017 [16:18]
    Azerbaijan joins session of Council of CIS Defense Ministers
    12.10.2017 [16:01]
    Tajik President meets with defense ministers of CIS member states
    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident