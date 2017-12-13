OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
Baku, December 13, AZERTAC
In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the direction of Gazakh district.
According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.
On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistant Ognjen Jovic.
On the Armenian side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mikhail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller.
