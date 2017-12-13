    • / POLITICS

    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

    13.12.2017 [18:13]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC 

    In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the direction of Gazakh district.

    According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.

    On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistant Ognjen Jovic.

    On the Armenian side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mikhail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller.

