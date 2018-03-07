    • / POLITICS

    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

    07.03.2018 [17:35]

    Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

    According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.

    On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster.

    On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

