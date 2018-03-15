    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

    15.03.2018 [21:39]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

    According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.

    On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller.

    On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster.

    AZERTAG.AZ :OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.03.2018 [21:23]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 96 times
    15.03.2018 [11:11]
    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops
    14.03.2018 [11:08]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 87 times
    13.03.2018 [10:45]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 89 times
    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident