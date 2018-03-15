OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster.