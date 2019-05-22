OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
AzerTAg.az
Baku, May 22, AZERTAC
In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the direction of Gazakh district.
According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.
On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.
On the Armenian side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghennadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic.
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note