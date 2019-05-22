    • / POLITICS

    OSCE monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

    22.05.2019 [14:33]

    Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the direction of Gazakh district.

    According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.

    On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

    On the Armenian side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghennadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic.

