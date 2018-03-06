OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops

Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

The OSCE is expected to monitor the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on March 7.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

According to the press service of Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by the Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.