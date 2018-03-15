OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

The OSCE is expected to monitor the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on March 15.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

According to the press service of Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by the Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative’s field assistants of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru, Ghennadie Petrica and Martin Schuster.