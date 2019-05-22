OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops

Baku, May 22, AZERATC

In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on contact line of troops in the direction of Azerbaijan`s Gazakh district on May 22.

According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic and Ghennadie Petrica.