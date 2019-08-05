    • / POLITICS

    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops

    05.08.2019 [12:16]

    Baku, August 5, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the direction of Azerbaijan`s Fuzuli district on August 6.

    According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

    On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghennadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic.

