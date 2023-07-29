Official: Juventus excluded from 2023/24 Europa Conference League and fined for financial breaches

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

UEFA on Friday banned Juventus from the 2023-24 Conference League and fined the Italian club for breaching the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, according to Anadolu Agency.

"The decision of the First Chamber of the UEFA CFCB (Club Financial Control Body) entails the termination of the Settlement Agreement between UEFA and Juventus dated 31 August 2022 and the exclusion of Juventus from the UEFA Conference League of the sports season 2023/2024," Juventus said in a statement.

The Turin club stated that they are required to pay €20 million (approximately $22 million) as a result of the UEFA CFCB decision.

It added that half of the €20 million fine is conditional, which means that an additional €10 million will be imposed if Juventus fail to comply with the UEFA regulations for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 financial years.

"We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body. We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defense, and we remain firmly convinced of the legitimacy of our actions and the validity of our arguments," Juventus said, adding that the club will not appeal the judgment.

Juventus completed the 2022-23 Italian Serie A in the seventh spot, but due to the UEFA decision, the Bianconeri will not be able to compete in the Europa Conference League this season.

Fiorentina, who ended the Italian league in the eighth position, will replace Juventus in this competition.