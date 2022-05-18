  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė VIDEO

    18.05.2022 [14:10]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    An official dinner has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    18.05.2022 [21:00]
    Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum was held in Baku VIDEO
    18.05.2022 [20:47]
    Azerbaijani, Lithuanian presidents made press statements VIDEO
    18.05.2022 [16:10]
    Azerbaijani, Lithuanian presidents held expanded meeting VIDEO
    18.05.2022 [13:08]
    Azerbaijani, Lithuanian presidents held meeting VIDEO
    Official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė VIDEO Official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė VIDEO