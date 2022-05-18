Baku, May 18, AZERTAC An official dinner has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė.

AZERTAG.AZ : Official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėdienė VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter