    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Official welcome ceremony was held for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

    13.10.2017 [10:26]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    A guard of honor was set up for the Bulgarian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva greeted President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva.

    The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Bulgarian President.

    The state anthems of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan were played.

    President Ilham Aliyev and President Rumen Radev reviewed the guard of honor.

    The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Rumen Radev to the accompaniment of a military march.

    State and government officials of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria were introduced to the presidents and first ladies.

    The presidents and first ladies then posed for official photos.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Official welcome ceremony was held for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    13.10.2017 [11:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Rumen Radev made press statements
    13.10.2017 [11:02]
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria met in expanded format
    13.10.2017 [11:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva
    11.10.2017 [21:21]
    Dinner party was hosted for participants of session of CIS Heads of State Council in Sochi
    President Ilham Aliyev attended the event
    Official welcome ceremony was held for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Official welcome ceremony was held for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Official welcome ceremony was held for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Official welcome ceremony was held for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Official welcome ceremony was held for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Official welcome ceremony was held for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev