Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, November 22, AZERTAC

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Independence Square in Ashgabat.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were played.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev saluted Turkmen soldiers.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

State and government representatives of Turkmenistan, foreign ambassadors, and heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents then posed for official photos.