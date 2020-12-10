Official welcome ceremony was held for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Turkish President.

The state anthems of Turkey and Azerbaijan were played.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviewed the guard of honor.

The Turkish President saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.