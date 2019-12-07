Oil posts best week since June as OPEC and allies announce deep production cut
AzerTAg.az
07.12.2019 [20:49]
Baku, December 7, AZERTAC
Oil moved higher on Friday as OPEC and its allies agreed to deepen oil production cuts to 500,000 barrels a day through to March 2020. This brings the total production cut to 1.7 million barrels a day.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 77 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $59.20 a barrel. For the week WTI gained more than 7%, for its best week since June. During Friday’s trading session Brent gained 1.6% to settle at $64.37.
