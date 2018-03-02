    • / ECONOMY

    Oil price decreased on world markets

    02.03.2018 [10:43]

    Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have changed in different directions in the world markets.

    Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.63 to stand at $64.98.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.08 to trade at $63.91, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.03 to stand at $60.96 on world markets.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil price decreased on world markets
