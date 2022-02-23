  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil price jump on world markets

    23.02.2022 [11:20]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,09 to trade at $96,93, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1,28 to stand at $92,35.

     

