    Oil price on world markets

    14.12.2017 [11:11]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have changed in different directions in the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.41 to stand at $65.17.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.36 to trade at $62.80, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.11 to stand at $56.71 on world markets.

