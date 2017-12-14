Baku, December 14, AZERTAC Oil prices have changed in different directions in the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.41 to stand at $65.17. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.36 to trade at $62.80, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.11 to stand at $56.71 on world markets.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil price on world markets

