Baku, December 25, AZERTAC Oil prices have not changed in the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil traded at $65.25, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) remained at $58.47 on world markets.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil price on world markets

