Baku, February 1, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.24 to trade at $61.89, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.03 to stand at $53.76 on world markets.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil price on world markets

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter