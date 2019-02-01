Oil price on world markets

    • / ECONOMY

    01.02.2019 [12:16]

    Baku, February 1, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.24 to trade at $61.89, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.03 to stand at $53.76 on world markets.

