    Oil prices decrease on world markets

    01.12.2018 [18:31]

    Baku, December 1, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.80 to trade at $58.71, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.52 to stand at $50.93.

