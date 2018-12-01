Baku, December 1, AZERTAC Oil prices have fallen on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.80 to trade at $58.71, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.52 to stand at $50.93.

Oil prices decrease on world markets

