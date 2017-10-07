    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices drop on world markets

    07.10.2017 [14:44]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

    On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $1.50 to stand at $49.29. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $1.38 to trade at $55.62.

