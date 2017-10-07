Oil prices drop on world markets

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC Oil prices have fallen on the world markets. On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $1.50 to stand at $49.29. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $1.38 to trade at $55.62.

