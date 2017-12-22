    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices drop on world markets

    22.12.2017 [11:07]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.03 to stand at $66.51.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.15 to trade at $64.75. Price of US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.19 to stand at $58.17.

