Oil prices drop on world markets

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC Oil prices have fallen on the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.03 to stand at $66.51. On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.15 to trade at $64.75. Price of US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.19 to stand at $58.17.

