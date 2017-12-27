Oil prices drop on world markets
AzerTAg.az
27.12.2017 [12:35]
Baku, December 27, AZERTAC
Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.
On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.33 to trade at $66.69. Price of US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.24 to stand at $59.73.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
26.12.2017 [12:49]
26.12.2017 [10:52]
25.12.2017 [19:44]
25.12.2017 [10:34]
MULTIMEDIA
27.12.2017 [10:53]
25.12.2017 [11:23]
27.12.2017 [14:53]
27.12.2017 [10:41]
27.12.2017 [12:35]
26.12.2017 [13:01]
26.12.2017 [12:49]
26.12.2017 [10:52]
27.12.2017 [12:57]
26.12.2017 [13:06]
25.12.2017 [15:18]
25.12.2017 [14:32]
22.12.2017 [11:10]
21.12.2017 [19:11]
20.12.2017 [19:03]
16.12.2017 [10:14]
04.12.2017 [18:40]
25.11.2017 [11:15]
09.11.2017 [15:51]
03.11.2017 [12:22]
20.10.2017 [18:25]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
27.12.2017 [17:23]
26.12.2017 [18:12]
26.12.2017 [10:52]
24.12.2017 [15:45]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note