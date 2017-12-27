    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices drop on world markets

    27.12.2017 [12:35]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.33 to trade at $66.69. Price of US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.24 to stand at $59.73.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices drop on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.12.2017 [12:49]
    SOCAR, Turkish Petroleum discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation
    26.12.2017 [10:52]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    25.12.2017 [19:44]
    SOFAZ Supervisory Board holds its meeting
    25.12.2017 [10:34]
    Oil price on world markets
    Oil prices drop on world markets