Baku, December 27, AZERTAC Oil prices have fallen on the world markets. On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.33 to trade at $66.69. Price of US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.24 to stand at $59.73.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices drop on world markets

