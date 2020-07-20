Oil prices drop on world markets
20.07.2020 [11:56]
Baku, July 20, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.30 to trade at $42.84, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.26 to stand at $40.33.
