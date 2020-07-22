Baku, July 22, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.25 to trade at $44.07, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.28 to stand at $41.64.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices drop on world markets

