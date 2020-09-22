  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices drop on world markets

    22.09.2020 [10:41]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.02 to trade at $41.42, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.09 to stand at $39.22.

