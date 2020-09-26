Oil prices drop on world markets
26.09.2020 [17:17]
Baku, September 26, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.02 to trade at $41.92, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.06 to stand at $40.25.
