    Oil prices drop on world markets

    28.09.2020 [11:48]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.33 to trade at $41.59, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.34 to stand at $39.91.

